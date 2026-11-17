9/22 was the first day of Fall. I love the crisp mornings and the beauty of the falling leaves, and the fun of wading through ankle deep dry leaves on the forest floor. The time is right for Fall plantings, so this morning I planted 4 more baby six inch trees this morning, that I legally harvested off-trail while hiking in the national forest.

It’s time to close the foundation vents for winter, stock the woodshed, clean up the garden, plant garlic, and pile up all the spent tomato plants and cornstalks on the compost pile. This is the time of year when I tilt my off-grid solar panels to a steeper angle to catch the lower winter sun. Soon I’ll be breaking out my skishoes. If it gets really cold, I’ll drain the loop from the passive solar hot water heater. Time to check the anti-freeze and tires on the car.

Ecclesiastes:

Investment timing

For every share of stock, and for every Treasury Bill or Note or Bond, there are optimum times to buy or sell, although hitting those times just right is easier said than done.

Short term or long term? Day traders try for a profit on small daily fluctuations in the stock markets. Options traders traditionally have made longer trades, like months, although in recent years there are even daily options. T-bills are 1 year or less, Notes are longer, and Bonds can go out to 30 years.

Here’s my take: Betting on short term moves are the riskiest, and are more for gamblers than investors. Some short term traders do well, usually by closely following daily, hourly, or even minute to minute chart parameters. I won’t go into the details because it’s pretty technical and I don’t know a whole lot about it. I do use “play money” to occasionally make small short term trades, just for fun, but also to learn more and to stay in close touch with the markets.

Proverbs 27:23 says “Know well the condition of your flocks, and pay close attention to your herds.” The same principle applies to anything that has to do with your occupation, whether it be stocks, real estate, or ranching.

On the other hand, Proverbs 23:4-5 says

“Do not wear yourself out to get rich;

do not trust your own cleverness.

5 Cast but a glance at riches, and they are gone,

for they will surely sprout wings

and fly off to the sky like an eagle.”

So by all means keep your perspective. It’s only money, and the most important things in life are love and family; not money. But there’s one more Proverb, 13:22, that could be considered:

“A good man leaves an inheritance to his childrens’ children.”

For stocks, investing involves looking at the long term. As for Treasury bills, it’s the opposite. The shorter the investment, the less risk. When you buy a treasury bill or bond, you’re loaning money to the government. Inflation is a slow devaluation of the dollar. When the government pays you back, those dollars won’t be worth as much as today. For that reason, I only buy short term T-Bills, for the interest income on idle cash. Treasuries can be bought with just a few clicks once you set up an account with treasurydirect.gov.

Because of the slow erosion of the dollar, it’s good to look at investments that will have value no matter what happens to government issued paper money.

Take gold, and gold mining stocks, for example. These type of investments tend to be cyclical, sometimes in trends as long as 20 years or so. Mining, like oil wells, has comparatively fixed costs, so if the price of gold goes up, an existing mine becomes instantly more profitable, and goes up even more, percentage-wise, than the price of gold itself. (Unfortunately, the reverse is true also, so mining stocks are riskier than just holding the metal.)

Right now, the world is waking up to the reality that no matter how advanced our technology gets, it will become worthless if we don’t have the basic materials that our culture depends on.

We can’t build more generators or transmission lines without copper. We can’t build efficient solar panels without silver. We can’t build airplanes without aluminum. We can’t build without concrete and steel.

Part of this wake up call is the realization that there are a lot of minerals that most of us had never heard of, rare earth elements, that we now know are critical. Another essential is energy. We can’t produce much of anything without energy. Investments in reliable sources of electric power, like coal, oil, gas, and nuclear have basic value that supercedes inflation.

music

Timing is a very big part of music, although we aren’t always conscious of it when singing or playing by ear, or just listening. But those who take music lessons and learn to read or write music are very aware of timing. There is 3/4 time, 7/8 time, etc, indicating beats to a measure. There are whole notes, half notes, quarter notes and eighth notes, etc. Band or orchestra players have to understand timing in perfect harmony. If just one of them is off, it can ruin the whole piece.

golf

A golf swing, like baseball batting and hockey slap shots, is all in the timing of the wrist action. It takes a lot of practice to get the timing right. The wrists have to snap at the exact moment the ball is hit - a matter of a tiny fraction of a second - to be in the ‘sweet’ spot for maximum effect.

You can probably think of more examples of the importance of timing.

time is relative

I’m just showing one of the equations Einstein used. Don’t ask me to explain it - my math ended at the undergraduate level.

Einstein proved mathematically that time is relative, with his general theory of relativity. It’s very counterintuitive, but time slows down at speeds near the speed of light. (It also slows down when you’re in the dentist chair.)

wave frequency

Speaking of the speed of light, a mysterious constant, now we’re getting into some fundamentals. Life is impossible without waves of energy. Light is an electromagnetic wave of energy. The wave itself is subject to timing. The amount of energy transmitted depends on the frequency, which could be described as the time between wave peaks. Visible light is only a tiny part of the whole spectrum.

God is the source of all energy, and light, visible and invisible, is the manifestation of that energy.

“Then God said, “Let there be light” and there was light”