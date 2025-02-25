“You are the salt of the earth. But if the salt loses its saltiness, how can it be made salty again? It is no longer good for anything, except to be thrown out and trampled underfoot.” Matthew 5:13

1× 0:00 -7:59

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

I’m often amazed at the Lord’s timing. Moments after I posted this article, I came across this from Coffee&Covid’s post on the same day so I’m adding it as an update:

“The Bible, the world’s best-selling exposé on human folly and redemption, pulls no punches about disclosure. “Have nothing to do with the fruitless deeds of darkness, but rather expose them. It is shameful even to mention what the disobedient do in secret. But everything exposed by the light becomes visible—and everything that is illuminated becomes a light.” (Ephesians 5:11-13.)

Pulpits and classrooms that only speak about the nice things of the gospel of Jesus and the love of God and his wonderful grace are only telling half the story. Jesus said at least as much about hell as he did about heaven. The bible is very realistic and dynamic. The Word of God not only tells us about the Love of Jesus, but also speaks boldly about sin, false philosophies, the need for repentance, and many difficult subjects, without pulling any punches.

Churches who never speak out in support of what’s right and against evil are lukewarm. We have a scriptural example of what the Lord thinks of lukewarm churches. This is what He said to the ancient church in Laodicea:

“So, because you are lukewarm—neither hot nor cold—I am about to spit you out of my mouth.” Revelation 3:16 scriptures here are from the New International Version

When Peter preached the first sermon on the Day of Pentecost, he preached repentance and baptism.

“Peter replied, “Repent and be baptized, every one of you, in the name of Jesus Christ for the forgiveness of your sins. And you will receive the gift of the Holy Spirit.” Acts 2:38

See A Thorough Study of Baptism

I don’t hear much preaching on repentance any more.

“For the time will come when people will not put up with sound doctrine. Instead, to suit their own desires, they will gather around them a great number of teachers to say what their itching ears want to hear.” 2 Timothy 4:3

Jesus is the living word. The word is alive.

“For the word of God is alive and active. Sharper than any double-edged sword, it penetrates even to dividing soul and spirit, joints and marrow; it judges the thoughts and attitudes of the heart.” Hebrews 4:12

“For you have been born again, not of perishable seed, but of imperishable, through the living and enduring word of God.” 1Peter 1:23

Jesus is God.

“In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God…The Word became flesh and made his dwelling among us... John 1:1, 14

The gospel is preached by the H.S.

“…those who have preached the gospel to you by the Holy Spirit sent from heaven…”1Peter 1:12

The whole word is Jesus, Father, and Holy Spirit – notice the plural pronouns here – “Then God said, “Let us make mankind in our image,…” Genesis 1:26

The whole word is Jesus, the whole bible, the living word.

What could be more practical than leading someone to a deeper relationship with Jesus, the living word?

What part of Jesus, God, the living word, should be ignored or avoided? It’s all good – “All Scripture is God-breathed and is useful for teaching, rebuking, correcting and training in righteousness” 2 Timothy 3:16. How much of scripture is covered here? All

Jesus wasn’t afraid of controversy or offending people. He called Herod a fox. He took a position on tough topics like adultery and divorce, the resurrection of the dead, healing on the Sabbath, murder in the heart.

He was a revolutionary – willing to face pain, suffering, humiliation, and death.

Are we? Or are we just lukewarm?

We shouldn’t be afraid of controversial subjects, although we should carefully distinguish between clear scriptural statements and our own opinions. Whether it’s politics or things like creation vs evolution, or Noah’s flood, or having lively discussions on difficult subjects like prophecy, we should not shrink in fear of offending someone. Neither Jesus nor the apostles were concerned about offending. If we disagree on any issue, we should listen to each other carefully and respectfully, maintaining unity and love even when there might be some disagreements.

politics and prayers and praise

There is a global, political earthquake happening right now, with the epicenter in America. If God could make Balaam’s donkey speak and use that ass to save Balaam from immediate death, then God can use an imperfect man like President Trump.

God is at work Praise Him for a blizzard of answered prayers!

Abortion will no longer be funded by the federal government. Schools will stop promoting transgender nonsense or lose federal support. Schools allowing transgender men (men who say they are girls) to compete in girls sports will lose federal funding. Speech and the press, have been set free - they will no longer be censored by federal agencies. Christians and Jews are no longer being targeted and persecuted by federal agencies. Federal laws will be applied the same way to everyone; instead of a double standard. Federal agencies will no longer be secretly funding anti-biblical policies in America and foreign nations.

Can you see Him working?

Millions of believers have been praying about these things, as well as for the safety and success of newly elected and appointed leaders and advisors, and we’re seeing these prayers answered right in front of our eyes. Glory to God. We should not remain silent. Our churches should not remain silent.