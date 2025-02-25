“You are the salt of the earth. But if the salt loses its saltiness, how can it be made salty again? It is no longer good for anything, except to be thrown out and trampled underfoot.” Matthew 5:13
I’m often amazed at the Lord’s timing. Moments after I posted this article, I came across this from Coffee&Covid’s post on the same day so I’m adding it as an update:
“The Bible, the world’s best-selling exposé on human folly and redemption, pulls no punches about disclosure. “Have nothing to do with the fruitless deeds of darkness, but rather expose them. It is shameful even to mention what the disobedient do in secret. But everything exposed by the light becomes visible—and everything that is illuminated becomes a light.” (Ephesians 5:11-13.)
Pulpits and classrooms that only speak about the nice things of the gospel of Jesus and the love of God and his wonderful grace are only telling half the story. Jesus said at least as much about hell as he did about heaven. The bible is very realistic and dynamic. The Word of God not only tells us about the Love of Jesus, but also speaks boldly about sin, false philosophies, the need for repentance, and many difficult subjects, without pulling any punches.
Churches who never speak out in support of what’s right and against evil are lukewarm. We have a scriptural example of what the Lord thinks of lukewarm churches. This is what He said to the ancient church in Laodicea:
“So, because you are lukewarm—neither hot nor cold—I am about to spit you out of my mouth.” Revelation 3:16 scriptures here are from the New International Version
When Peter preached the first sermon on the Day of Pentecost, he preached repentance and baptism.
“Peter replied, “Repent and be baptized, every one of you, in the name of Jesus Christ for the forgiveness of your sins. And you will receive the gift of the Holy Spirit.” Acts 2:38
See A Thorough Study of Baptism
I don’t hear much preaching on repentance any more.
“For the time will come when people will not put up with sound doctrine. Instead, to suit their own desires, they will gather around them a great number of teachers to say what their itching ears want to hear.” 2 Timothy 4:3
Jesus is the living word. The word is alive.
“For the word of God is alive and active. Sharper than any double-edged sword, it penetrates even to dividing soul and spirit, joints and marrow; it judges the thoughts and attitudes of the heart.” Hebrews 4:12
“For you have been born again, not of perishable seed, but of imperishable, through the living and enduring word of God.” 1Peter 1:23
Jesus is God.
“In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God…The Word became flesh and made his dwelling among us... John 1:1, 14
The gospel is preached by the H.S.
“…those who have preached the gospel to you by the Holy Spirit sent from heaven…”1Peter 1:12
The whole word is Jesus, Father, and Holy Spirit – notice the plural pronouns here – “Then God said, “Let us make mankind in our image,…” Genesis 1:26
The whole word is Jesus, the whole bible, the living word.
What could be more practical than leading someone to a deeper relationship with Jesus, the living word?
What part of Jesus, God, the living word, should be ignored or avoided? It’s all good – “All Scripture is God-breathed and is useful for teaching, rebuking, correcting and training in righteousness” 2 Timothy 3:16. How much of scripture is covered here? All
Jesus wasn’t afraid of controversy or offending people. He called Herod a fox. He took a position on tough topics like adultery and divorce, the resurrection of the dead, healing on the Sabbath, murder in the heart.
He was a revolutionary – willing to face pain, suffering, humiliation, and death.
Are we? Or are we just lukewarm?
We shouldn’t be afraid of controversial subjects, although we should carefully distinguish between clear scriptural statements and our own opinions. Whether it’s politics or things like creation vs evolution, or Noah’s flood, or having lively discussions on difficult subjects like prophecy, we should not shrink in fear of offending someone. Neither Jesus nor the apostles were concerned about offending. If we disagree on any issue, we should listen to each other carefully and respectfully, maintaining unity and love even when there might be some disagreements.
politics and prayers and praise
There is a global, political earthquake happening right now, with the epicenter in America. If God could make Balaam’s donkey speak and use that ass to save Balaam from immediate death, then God can use an imperfect man like President Trump.
God is at work Praise Him for a blizzard of answered prayers!
Abortion will no longer be funded by the federal government.
Schools will stop promoting transgender nonsense or lose federal support.
Schools allowing transgender men (men who say they are girls) to compete in girls sports will lose federal funding.
Speech and the press, have been set free - they will no longer be censored by federal agencies.
Christians and Jews are no longer being targeted and persecuted by federal agencies.
Federal laws will be applied the same way to everyone; instead of a double standard.
Federal agencies will no longer be secretly funding anti-biblical policies in America and foreign nations.
Can you see Him working?
Millions of believers have been praying about these things, as well as for the safety and success of newly elected and appointed leaders and advisors, and we’re seeing these prayers answered right in front of our eyes. Glory to God. We should not remain silent. Our churches should not remain silent.
Sheryl Atkinson (I think that is the correct spelling) is concerned with the extremely high level of access Trump has afforded to unfettered data manipulators (my words). Her point seems to be that only the hackers (who are rooting out corruption and fraud) themselves will know how much data they are releasing to the big AI databanks. I think she has a point, and she evinces a much deeper understanding than I can muster; but if these guys turn out to be less than totally good and straightforward and unselfish, we might be in trouble.
A couple of thoughts:
The beginning made me think of the saying, "the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth." Although Christians usually speak at least some truth, they often leave out uncomfortable truth or add what is culturally convenient. We need to speak the truth and nothing, but the truth.
Regarding the politics, things are complicated. I love seeing the government stop pushing evil. That is wonderful. At the same time, I'm not seeing repentance and turning back to God. Ultimately living basically good lives isn't what matters. Trusting in Jesus is. It does however give us a respite where we can be free to share the gospel. We need to make the most of this respite instead of sitting back comfortably.
In a similar fashion, I love Elon exposing fraud and waste, but I do worry that he could use his unfettered access to collect personal data that he could use for his planned X everything app. I don't know if he is doing anything wrong, but would feel better if someone was watching him that knew enough about software and AI to know if he was extracting data or planting software for later access or control. I've learned to not blindly trust that all is as it seems.
I am seeing more and more things that suggest (but don't prove) that God may be using Trump and possibly Elon to set things up for Gog/Maggie war, the rapture, and the tribulation. Only time will tell.