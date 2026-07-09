“He [Brad Gerstner, standing between President Trump and Ted Cruz] looked at the wealth gap, concluded that the returns on capital now dwarf the returns on labor, and decided the fix was to get capital into the hands of every child born in America.”

Last weekend’s 250th celebration was great. PTL

0:00 -15:36

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Last week I mentioned “I had hoped to present part 2 on the DIY project by now, but have run into a few problems with the electric code. I’ll put out an update as soon as time permits. I finally found an electrician who will come out this afternoon to give me a few pointers.”

Well, the electrician that came out was not helpful. He was unfamiliar with this type of ‘smart’ hybrid inverter and battery backup system. I’m back to chatGPT to work out a few final details. To get good answers, you need to know what questions to ask.

Now for today’s topic:

Trump Accounts

“Train up a child in the way he should go, and when he is old he will not depart from it” Proverbs 22:6

The following is excerpted from 7/7/26 Jeff Childers’ C&C post, edited (wherever you see 3 dots) for brevity, and any bold print is from me, as well as comments followed by my AC initials.

Yesterday, the Trump Administration officially launched the much-anticipated “Trump Accounts,”…The Treasury Department seeded…$1,000 into the accounts of every eligible child born between 2025 and 2028. But that was just the appetizer. The main course was the private sector stepping up in a way that is driving corporate media clinically insane. Fox News reported, “JUST IN: President Trump urges parents to sign their children up for Trump Accounts immediately.”

The beauty of these accounts is that they truly are owned by the child. Here’s how they are structured: Any child who hasn’t reached the age of 18 during the calendar year and has a valid Social Security number can have a Trump Account. Eligible U.S. citizens born between 2025 and 2028 receive a $1,000 government contribution to kick-start the account. While the beneficiary must be an American citizen, the adult opening and managing the account is not required to be a citizen. The child is the legal owner, while a parent or legal guardian acts as the custodian until the child reaches age 18. The annual contribution limit is $5,000. Any individual can contribute to the child’s account. Employers may contribute up to $2,500 annually on behalf of an employee’s dependent, and charities (including churches) or government entities can contribute without counting toward the $5,000 limit. Funds are typically invested in low-cost index mutual funds or ETFs that track the broader U.S. stock market. Funds remain invested until the child turns 18. Once he or she is 18, they gain control of the account, but can’t spend it foolishly - distributions are permitted only for qualifying expenses such as education, purchasing a first home, or starting a business. Parents cannot pull money out - not even for personal emergencies, family hardships, or general child-rearing expenses. AC

CLIP: President Trump announces official launch of Trump Accounts, right as midterm season kicks off in earnest (1:08).

“If parents have not done so already, and they are doing so in record numbers, they should go right away to trumpaccounts.gov and sign their child up for a free investment savings account,” Trump said, adding that “a child that has no money can have hundreds of thousands of dollars at a very, very young age.”…

Someone needs to start a movement to help young homeless mothers, drug addict mothers, welfare mothers, and unwed mothers sign up for these wonderful accounts. This will eventually break the generational cycles of misery and lower the gap between rich and poor. AC

…Billionaire Michael Dell is dropping a staggering $6.25 billion into the accounts, offering $250 to the first 25 million kids who sign up. And if that wasn’t enough,… SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell announced a donation of 2 million shares of SpaceX stock directly into the accounts.

“My husband and I are honored and thrilled to participate in the Invest America program and gift a share of our SpaceX stock to a Trump Account for each of more than two million children across our great nation,” Shotwell said.

The list of donors is growing so fast it looks like a telethon for capitalism.

According to Americans for Tax Reform, 88 people and companies have already pledged. Ray Dalio is throwing $75 million at kids in Connecticut. Micron Technology just committed a whopping $250 million, specifically targeting communities in deep-blue states like New York, California, and Minnesota. Even hip-hop star Nicki Minaj is reportedly chipping in for her fans’ babies…

The difference between voluntary and involuntary welfare is here apparent. The welfare system is involuntary - a redistribution of wealth forced on taxpayers. But here we see a voluntary giving, not forced, from those who have been blessed and truly want to share. AC

…For years, Democrats have built their entire political brand on screaming about “billionaire wealth inequality” and oligarchs. They told us billionaires were greedy dragons hoarding gold. But now, billionaires are literally handing equity in the most advanced space company on Earth directly to American children.

Remember that word, “directly.” It will become very important in a minute…

continuing, with Jeff Childers’ clear view of government and corporate welfare

For decades, the charity-industrial complex operated as a toll road between donor and recipient. Corporate America wanted ESG cover and activist goodwill, so they didn’t give to poor communities— they gave to the gatekeepers of poor communities. Target didn’t write checks to struggling Black families in Minneapolis. They wrote checks to Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation, which then treated itself to a $6 million mansion in Los Angeles and lavish travel for its founders. The money never arrived. The photo op did. Good times.

The same architecture runs through government welfare. Medicaid dollars don’t flow directly to sick people— they flow to an army of managed care organizations, consultants, pharmacy benefit managers, autism centers, and home health aide agencies that have built entire state economies around billing the government. USAID didn’t feed African villages. Please. It funded NGOs that funded sub-NGOs that funded super-luxe conference travel. The recipient was always the intermediary, not the people in need. This patronage system has a corrosive second-order effect, which everyone knows but nobody ever talks about. When ordinary Americans watch their charitable dollars —or their tax dollars— get laundered through activist organizations that use them for political purposes, it kills the charitable impulse.

Why give to United Way so it can fund Planned Parenthood? Why support corporate DEI when those dollars fund wealthy consultants who produce no measurable outcome for the communities they claim to serve? Why donate to homeless charities when the homeless industrial complex keeps growing along with the homeless community and demanding ever more dollars? The donor classes learned to stop giving because the giving infrastructure had been politically captured. That only boosted the need for government charity, which obviously didn’t care.

Enter Brad Gerstner, Altimeter Capital’s CEO and billionaire investor who invented the Trump Accounts concept. He looked at the wealth gap, concluded that the returns on capital now dwarf the returns on labor, and decided the fix was to get capital into the hands of every child born in America.

“The returns on capital today are radically greater than the returns on labor, which means we have a growing wealth gap,” Gerstner told CNBC. “Now we need to get capital into the pockets of every child born so that they can compound in the upside of SpaceX, in Alphabet, in all of our great companies, like everybody else in the market.”

I haven’t heard anyone comment on another benefit of this program - it will be an encouragement for young folks to have children, thus helping reverse the unsustainable decline of births in the US. AC

What Trump Accounts do —structurally, not just symbolically— is cut out every single intermediary. The money goes straight from Treasury (or from Michael Dell, or from Gwynne Shotwell) directly into a named child’s account. There is no NGO skimming 30% for “administrative overhead.” There is no activist foundation deciding which communities are ideologically worthy. There is no BLM chapter buying a house in Los Angeles with the proceeds.

A child in a lower-income ZIP code in central Texas gets a share of SpaceX stock. That’s it. Full stop.

President Trump said it explicitly in the Fox News clip: “Parents, loved ones, churches, and generous companies and individuals will be able to contribute funds to these accounts to grow throughout the child’s life.” Contribute directly…

The Trump Account app even gives parents a bar code they can send to anyone —their churches, their employers, even to traditional charities— that allows one-click donations. It couldn’t be easier. (I sure hope our churches start contributing to their members’ kids’ Trump Accounts.) -Great idea! AC

The Trump Accounts is not the same as the welfare of the past - it is a real and actual investment in America’s entire next generation. AC

The old model required an intermediary, because friction was the product. You couldn’t give directly to a poor child— you didn’t know who they were, you didn’t have their account number, you couldn’t verify they existed. So you wrote a check to the United Way, or you dropped cash in the Salvation Army bucket, and hoped for the best.

The intermediary’s entire value proposition was: we solve the friction problem for you. And in exchange for solving the friction problem, they took 30% off the top, hired a DEI officer, (I don’t think he’s accusing the Salvation Army of this. AC) funded woke activism and Democrat candidates, bought a mansion in Los Angeles, and called it charity…

Trump Accounts are an existential threat to the old order. They prove the intermediary classes can be disintermediated, and they are beyond furious about it…

Michael Dell doesn’t need the United Way to find deserving children. The Treasury Department has the ZIP code data. The app has the enrollment. The money moves. No conference. No strategic plan. No “equity framework.” No administrative overhead.

Now, once people experience direct transfer,… once a parent who watches $1,000 appear in their child’s account on the Fourth of July —and then watches Gwynne Shotwell drop a SpaceX share on top of it— is now permanently immunized against the argument that the intermediary is necessary. They’ve seen the alternative. It worked. It was free. It took ten minutes on an app.”