My Two Cents

My Two Cents

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Todd Lindgren's avatar
Todd Lindgren
8h

Thanks for posting Al! Just got all of our Trump accounts setup. Tobias was the only one eligible for the $1000 US Treasury contribution but it’s on the way.

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1 reply by Al Christie
dave walker's avatar
dave walker
10h

I just hope it doesn’t end up like pretty much every government program, full of waste, fraud, abuse, and lack of transparency. Jeff did a great job yesterday for sure.

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