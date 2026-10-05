10/9/26 - Incredibly, another update already - with more kudos to Jeff Childers’ C&C substack as my source. Scroll down to near the end of his post for this.

Trump Accounts: Trump touted the Dells’ $6.25 billion pledge to fund accounts for 25 million children, and the new program automatically giving all American kids Trump Accounts. Call it a Social Security replacement if you want (Trump didn’t say that, not explicitly.) Einstein is said to have called compound interest the eighth wonder of the world. “They’re going to turn 18 or 21, and they’re going to be rich because of you,” Trump told Michael and Susan Dell. Of course, the difference between a Trump Account and Social Security is that with a Trump Account, the money is actually in the account, not a leprechaun’s lockbox. And it’s not under the government’s control, which is what really vexes Democrats. As we have seen with other Trump initiatives, much of the $6 billion in pledges came from private industry, not from Congress. The rest came from money lying around the budget. He needed no bills passed, no budgets, no authorizations. No filibuster. No negotiating pork deals with legislators. He’s just … doing it, through sheer force of will and personality. Consider this: what Congress never appropriated, a 2027 Democrat House cannot defund.

10/8/26 - Update on the update. “Automatic enrollment doesn’t mean the money reaches the child. A parent or guardian has to claim the account to manage it, take outside contributions, and get the one time $1,000 federal deposit for eligible children. Until then, BNY Mellon holds it as trustee.” as reported by Jeff Mead’s ‘Morning Briefing’ on 10/8.

story excerpted from Jeff Childers’ C&C 10/1/26 (Coffee&Covid substack) I hope Jeff will excuse me for shortening it a little, (3 dots means I left out something from Jeff’s piece) adding a few comments in italics, and bolding some of the type for emphasis. And remember, the President also recently said that after a successful midterm election, he will introduce Trump Accounts for ADULTS.

On Tuesday, the Wall Street Journal reported, “Treasury Will Auto-Enroll 60 Million Children in Trump Accounts.”…

0:00 -7:51

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There are so many companies wanting to donate to Trump Accounts that they had to automate the signup process. “Stakeholders have expressed that eligible donors prefer that their contributions reach all children, not just children whose parents have the awareness to opt in,” the program’s new rules explained.

Why don’t parents ‘have awareness’ of how to opt in? Ask your corporate media.

But never mind! Switching to automatic enrollment will let assets in those accounts start growing now, without families needing to do anything, explained Jin Huang, a Washington University professor. “This is the most important design change since the law passed,” he said. “This is huge.”

Since the program’s July launch, only 7 million kids have signed up, with over 65 million kids whose parents are leaving money on the table. Treasury is fixing that. As soon as this week. (A month before midterms.)

[Part of this failure to sign up is because Trump haters don’t like the name “Trump Accounts”. Hatred is a terrible thing, especially when it hurts your own children]

The new rules also expand the program in key ways. Money in Trump Accounts can only be used to buy low-cost index funds, which are baskets of stocks mirroring the overall market, and are considered the lowest-risk type of stock investment. But Treasury just announced that people and companies may donate other types of stock directly into the accounts, so long as Trump Account funds aren’t used for the purchase. So, for example, SpaceX could give every American child a share in the company.

CLIP: CNBC explains the new auto-enrollment of kids in free stock accounts (0:30).

This answers one of the critics’ biggest complaints: that the accounts aren’t flexible enough. Don’t worry though! Critics, who love whining about the “K-shaped” recovery where only investors benefit, quickly pivoted to complaining about the risk of owning individual stocks. “It undermines the entire purpose of the regulated index fund requirement, which is stability,” groused Nina Olson, executive director of an NGO called the Center for Taxpayer Rights. “Let’s say someone donates a bunch of tech stocks and then we have another dot-com meltdown, so that you end up with worthless stocks. How does that help the child?”

[What a ridiculous argument. Even if all the donated stocks went to zero, the children wouldn’t have lost a penny - these are free gifts. On the other hand, this could make them millionaires.]

Treasury said several donors are ready to make stock contributions on the scale of Dell’s [a proposed total of more than $6 billion in gifts to children] but prefer not to donate cash. The Journal explained that these types of donors can avoid capital-gains taxes, get an income-tax deduction, and push assets out of taxable estates. Win-win. Treasury further explained, “Donors are attracted by the hope that a stock contribution with a five-year holding period may lead recipients and their families to feel that they have a stake in the fate of the corporation to a greater extent than if the child’s holdings of the corporation were only through an index fund.”

President Trump has done more for the children than any administration in American history. Plus— sixty million new market investors will begin lifting the overall stock market even higher without inflation…

I’ve been rejoicing over this wonderful new way of helping ALL children, regardless of their economic status. I first wrote about it in July, sharing exactly how it works, (again, with an excerpt from Jeff Childers] what makes it so great, and how ANYONE or ANY ORGANIZATION can add to a child’s account, up to $5000 per year!