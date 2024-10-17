My Two Cents

My Two Cents

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Archie Pelago's avatar
Archie Pelago
Oct 21, 2024

Thanks Al. A comment and a question if I may. Substack has built-in Categories (28 I believe), which are global across Substack - sadly, "Energy" is not one. You can of course set up your own - as you have laid-out in this post - and these appear to be called "Sections" and seem to function like local Categories.

After I set up new "Sections" I noticed that some subscribers were *not* receiving my posts as emails. When you post a new article you chose the "Section" you post it under. For some reason the default setting was to NOT associate new subscribers to my Section called Energy. I had to go back in manually and (1) turn on new subscribers subscribe to Energy and (2) there is a helpful toggle to apply to all subscribers (I can send you a screenshot by DM).

Now my question: is it possible to have subscribers subscribed to just one Section (or indeed any N discrete Sections) of my Substack. Or does everyone get every post? Ideally, I'd like the former. Would appreciate your 2 cents worth on this if possible! Thx

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Karen's avatar
Karen
Oct 18, 2024

Good explanation!

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