My Two Cents

My Two Cents

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Ruth Sponsler's avatar
Ruth Sponsler
3d

Sorry, but, as with the need to Go Nuclear for our energy needs, I will have to go with science (and engineering) on this one.

Measles outbreaks and energy shortages don't have to occur.

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1 reply by Al Christie
David B. Miller's avatar
David B. Miller
3dEdited

For what it’s worth, I got a slew of vaccinations, sometimes 2-3 at a time, when I was four, in 1957-‘58, in preparation for our family’s trip to Sumatra. In retrospect, this correlates with intersocial difficulties that have affected me throughout my life. I was diagnosed with ADD as an adult (ADD/ADHD was unrecognized before the late 1970s). I have known several other people who traveled when young or were born overseas in the same era, who also lived with generally similar social struggles. I have also heard of the “Missionary Kid Syndrome.” This is often linked to and dismissed as “Third-Culture” kids’ experiences. I see a correlation not only with living as an expat, but also with the higher number of vaccinations these children or infants received years before the US vaccination schedule caught up and rocketed past MKs and 3CKids.

In preparation for sojourning in China in 1991, our family was urged to get Hepatitis B (or C?) shots, which required three injections, six months apart. Long story short, our second round came due while we were in California, and the apparently DEI Public Health nurse gave one of my sons what turned out to be a shot commonly given for Hep A. As she was preparing the syringe for the other two-year-old twin, I noticed that the serum viscosity differed from that in the first round six months prior. I stopped her, discovered that she didn’t know Hep A and Hep B were different diseases. I could go on with more detail, but six weeks later, the twin who got the shot spontaneously threw up. Again, I will spare details of how we struggled to get a diagnosis over the next five months, but he had developed a brain-stem tumor that turned out to be Ependymoma. Only recently with the increasing evidence of vaccine injury have we considered the correlation and reasonably possible link.

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