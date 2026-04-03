“If you listen carefully to the Lord your God and do what is right in his eyes, if you pay attention to his commands and keep all his decrees, I will not bring on you any of the diseases I brought on the Egyptians, for I am the Lord, who heals you.” Exodus 15:26

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Policies vary from state to state and hospital to hospital, but young mothers need to know there is no law requiring vaccinating babies or pre-school children. I have a granddaughter that gave birth to a son last month. The nurse wanted to vaccinate the baby. My granddaughter and son-in-law refused. The nurse threatened to call the Pennsylvania child services department, and warned that they would take the baby away. My granddaughter and her husband stood their ground. The child services did send someone out, because they have to check once a complaint is made but they didn’t take the baby away. This was an answer to prayer.

Certain vaccines are mandated for children entering school and for military going overseas. But in general, vaccines should be voluntary.

This post is especially concerned about the vaccination of babies and young children. They are more vulnerable because they are in the developing growth stage.

I’ll also include a little bit and a link from a dutch court case suing some promoters of the covid vaccine, including Bill Gates, claiming it was a “crime against humanity”.

from Midwestern Doctor :

A 2025 study of Florida’s Medicaid data showed that vaccines dramatically increased the rate of neurological developmental disorders (NDDs) in children (e.g., autism spectrum disorder was 2.7 times more common in vaccinated children).

Between the 1950s to 1970s, numerous instances happened where a rushed and poorly produced experimental vaccine (e.g., polio or the swine flu) was brought to market to address a non-existent “emergency,” and the government chose to ignore warnings from its scientists that it was not safe to give to America. Since the press was honest at this time, they reported the disaster, it became a national scandal and the government provided compensation to the victims.

Note: I compiled those media reports here, the last of which happened in 2002 with Bush’s smallpox vaccine.



In 1986, enough public awareness existed of the dangers of the DPT vaccine that lawsuits were regularly being filed for the brain damage and sudden infant deaths it caused (discussed here). This in turn led to the 1986 vaccine injury act being passed (discussed further here), an act that…shielded vaccine manufacturers from product liability… This act being passed led to an industry gold rush to bring experimental and liability free vaccines to the market, and before long the childhood vaccination schedule ballooned in parallel to chronic illnesses increasing as well. Note: other datasets also show preterm infants are more vulnerable to vaccination—best demonstrated by numerous studies (summarized here) collectively showing infants were much more likely to enter respiratory arrest following vaccination (which without medical intervention is often fatal, resulting in sudden infant death syndrome). In 2010, Merck convinced America’s women they were at a high risk of dying from cervical cancer (which in reality only kills about 1/38,000 American women each year) so that everyone would buy their highly lucrative vaccine (which was never proven to reduce cervical cancer deaths). This vaccine had an extraordinarily high rate of injuries… the CDC and FDA did everything they could to protect it, and to this day it is still mandated for children.

from Jennifer Margulis, quoting Richard Moskowitz, M.D.:

“What I saw was irrefutable, even though I couldn’t “prove” it: the more vaccines a child was given, the more acutely the child suffered from a whole range of chronic diseases encountered in pediatric practice…

One such study compared adults with several types of cancer to matched controls who were cancer-free, and found that those who had contracted measles, mumps, rubella, chickenpox, pertussis, and/or scarlet fever as children were 20% less likely to develop genital, prostate, GI, skin, or ENT cancer later in life if they had experienced any one of these infections.

Dr. Moskowitz calls for a thorough unbiased scientific study comparing fully vaccinated with fully unvaccinated people.

“If we could allow for these factors, the scientific investigation of vaccination harm becomes simple to design and carry out, so much so that we need to ask ourselves why our country, which professes its commitment to science, has never seen fit to conduct it.”

Related posts by Jennifer Margulis:

Autopsy confirms Maine baby died from vaccines

They said this vaccine would protect us from genital cancer. They lied Autopsy confirms Maine baby died from vaccines

They said this vaccine would protect us from genital cancer. They lied

myalgia and long covid

from Unbecoming, 3/31/26:

Since 2020, millions of people have developed ME/CFS (myalgia encephalomyelitus/chronic fatigue syndrome). The CDC’s 2021–2022 survey found 1.3% of US adults — approximately 3.3 million people — had ME/CFS, up from pre-pandemic estimates of 0.42%. An NIH RECOVER study found new ME/CFS cases occurring at fifteen times the pre-pandemic baseline rate. The establishment calls this “long COVID.” A study of 3,925 patients found treatment responses significantly correlated between ME/CFS and long COVID groups (R² = 0.68).³⁹ The symptoms are the same. The labels are different. The management pathway is identical. Research into post-vaccination syndrome — documented at Yale through the LISTEN study, with persistent symptoms in individuals whose illness followed injection rather than any prior sickness — remains in its early stages. What is clear is that the system’s response to millions of newly symptomatic people has been to apply the same labels and the same management protocols, without investigating whether these are different expressions of a common toxicological insult.

By ‘toxicological insult’, the covid vaccines are just one example. If you read the whole essay, which I recommend, he mentions several other examples of ME/CFS apparently caused by various toxin exposure.

ADHD, autism

from childrenshealthdefense.org

Millions of children and adults in the U.S. live with Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), but recent studies suggest a potential connection between vaccination and this surge in diagnoses. While prevailing views attribute ADHD to genetics or environment, emerging evidence raises questions about the role of vaccine ingredients like aluminum and thimerosal in neurodevelopmental disorders. These findings challenge widely accepted assumptions and invite a closer examination of the data. Explore the studies and statistics that are reshaping the conversation around vaccines and ADHD.

from Unbecoming 3/29/26

In the mid-1980s, a fully vaccinated child received approximately 1,250 micrograms of aluminium by eighteen months. Today, a fully vaccinated child receives 4,925 micrograms — a near quadrupling. Nine vaccines on the current schedule did not exist in the mid-1980s. Vaccination rates rose from roughly 60 percent to over 90 percent. The autism rate went from approximately 1 in 10,000 to 1 in 36. What changed was the amount of aluminium being injected into the developing brains of children during the period when the right hemisphere is normally dominant — before the age of two, when the foundations of empathy, attachment, and embodied selfhood are being laid down.

autism

Yes, vaccines cause autism. And, yes, the government knows they do (paywalled)

bioweapon?

This last piece is about a pretty radical court case, but I’m including it for your consideration:

from the Conservative Woman 3/30/26

THE covid vaccine is a bioweapon and its architects are suspected of crimes against humanity, it was alleged during a court case in the Netherlands this month. The professor who drafted the current Biological Weapons Anti-Terrorism Act also described the jab given to billions as ‘the product of illegal gain-of-function research’. The allegations by Professor Francis Boyle were heard during a civil case being heard at the District Court of Leeuwarden, north Netherlands. Professor Boyle, formerly of the University of Illinois College of Law, is known for his work in human rights, biosecurity law, and international legal advocacy. He died suddenly aged 74 in January 2025 after swearing the affidavit that made the claims. The cause of his death has not been released. High-profile defendants include Bill Gates, founder of Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance and the Gates Foundation, and Pfizer’s CEO Albert Bourla.

Fortunately, the CDC is being reformed:

from Jeffrey Mead’s NLDR Media substack, Oct. 7th 2025

“The CDC, now led by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Acting Director Jim O’Neill, unveiled major changes to its vaccination policies:

MMR & Varicella Split: The CDC will now administer measles, mumps, rubella (MMR) and chickenpox vaccines separately for toddlers (12–47 months), moving away from the combined MMRV shot to reduce risk of febrile seizures.

COVID-19 Boosters: Universal booster guidance for adults has been rescinded; instead, doctors will determine eligibility case-by-case.

Reaction: Supporters hail it as a victory for “informed consent.” Critics, including Merck and some pediatric associations, warn it could lower vaccination rates and confuse parents.

Context: The policy aligns with Trump’s “Make America Healthy Again” agenda — a sharp shift from blanket mandates toward individualized medical choice.”

update - the very next day, 3/4/26, Jennifer Margulis wrote this:

Young families in America opting to have their babies in the hospital are increasingly opting out of routine newborn care. Indeed, medical doctors are finding that some families are declining not only the birth dose of the hepatitis B vaccine (to prevent a sexually transmitted disease), but also other standard treatments like immediate cord clamping, injectable vitamin K (to prevent blood clotting), and antibiotic eye ointment (to prevent the spread of sexually transmitted and other infectious diseases), as well as the removal of the foreskin of an infant’s penis, aka circumcision, if the baby is a boy. And let’s hope they’re also opting in: to exclusive breastfeeding, continuous skin-to-skin contact with their babies, zero separation of the baby from the parents, and even cloth instead of plastic diapering. Related content: All About Breastfeeding, Podcast Interview With Jennifer Margulis

Heal me, Lord, and I will be healed;

save me and I will be saved,

for you are the one I praise. Jeremiah 17:14