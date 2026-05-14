screenshot from The Forge Empire video on combined cycle gas turbines - this is a fun and fascinating video to watch

exponential growth of lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries

from powermetal

“In 2020, according to the American Clean Power Association, an industry group, the US added 968 megawatts of utility-scale storage capacity; last year, the number was 16,000+ megawatts. This year, [2026] with dozens of projects in the works, it is projected to hit 24,000 megawatts.”

From fortune.com April 24, 2026

The scramble to find enough power for artificial intelligence has data center operators looking for any solution. An unexpected one taking root pairs batteries… with fossil fuels.

Most fossil fuel power generation is using diesel or natural gas

Bloomberg New Energy Finance [BNEF] has tracked 4.9 gigawatts of energy storage announcements that are co-located with on-site fossil fuel generation at data centers. That’s about 32% of announced global on-site data center battery capacity. The sites include some of the largest AI data center complexes under development, such as Elon Musk’s Colossus supercomputer in Memphis, Tennessee, and the combo has become so popular that companies such as Caterpillar Inc. and GE Vernova Inc. have announced products or partnerships pairing energy storage with gas generation.

The supercomputer in Memphis is for xAI’s chatbot ‘Grok’

While gas can provide round-the-clock power, not all plants work 24/7. For many behind-the-meter [off grid] facilities, data centers are choosing gas turbines that run for shorter periods and don’t ramp up quickly enough to meet computing needs. That has hyperscalers turning to batteries, which can rapidly discharge power, to fill these gaps. The batteries also help prevent damage to gas turbines that aren’t designed to be used for frequent ramping cycles.

‘hyperscalers’ are big tech companies ‘training’ and building Ai chatbots

Gas turbines designed for short-duration operation, often called peaker plants or flexible generation units, operate during high demand, emergencies, or to balance intermittent renewables, typically running fewer than 2,000 hours per year. These units, such as aeroderivatives, offer rapid startup times—sometimes under 10 minutes—and can quickly ramp power up or down to stabilize the grid. (Ai)

“…the steep drop in battery costs is now allowing energy-storage technology to be deployed in conjunction with natural gas to provide more reliable power for data centers. energy storage paired with gas. “What we are learning in this new AI era is that they can also be used as a tool for fossil fuel power because their technological advantages make it possible to build and operate an off-grid power plant.”

What has caused LFP batteries to become cheaper: “LFP (Lithium Iron Phosphate) BESS batteries have become cheaper primarily due to massive manufacturing overcapacity in China, plunging raw material costs, and intense industry competition, driving cell prices to record lows around $108 per kWh in 2025. Other factors include superior, cheaper material compositions, improved manufacturing techniques, and the Benchmark Mineral Intelligence reported that battery packs now enjoy greater economies of scale.” Over 90% of Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) cells used in global grid energy storage systems are produced in China, with the country controlling over 98% of the global LFP cathode active material production. As of 2026, Chinese manufacturers dominate the LFP supply chain, with over 75% of the necessary raw purified phosphoric acid also sourced from China. (Ai)

While data centers now face an average of four years to get power from the grid, they are turning to gas generators paired with energy storage as a bridge source of energy, said Allison Weis, Wood Mackenzie’s global head of energy storage. As long interconnection queues delay requests for utility-connected power, data center developers are finding it faster to bring their own generation.

One of the reasons for the delay in grid connections is the difficulty of getting transformers - about a 5 year wait time for some kinds and sizes

Data centers also have sharp demand spikes driven by computing-intensive tasks, such as training models. Batteries paired with gas can help provide power rapidly enough to ensure smooth operations. Energy storage is projected to support 9.8 gigawatt-hours of gas generation at data centers through 2030, according to BNEF.

Some of the largest US data center projects are deploying batteries alongside gas generators. At xAI’s Colossus facility, rows of Tesla Inc. Megapacks are being installed next to gas turbines as part of a 1.2 gigawatt off-grid power plant that will supply the massive data center. In West Texas, Pacifico Energy’s GW Ranch off-grid data center will have 1.8 gigawatts of battery storage installed next to 7.65 gigawatts of gas-fired power generation.



Williams Cos., a natural gas pipeline operator, plans to install Tesla batteries along with natural gas-fueled power plants its building for several data center projects. “Batteries really help support the turbines and give us the 99.999% reliability,” said Executive Vice President Rob Wingo at the S&P Global Power Markets Conference in Las Vegas last week.



Fluence Energy Inc., a global energy storage provider, is in talks with large natural gas companies to supply batteries that can help get data centers up and running before turbines arrive, said Chief Growth Officer Jeff Monday. “We are seeing massive demand coming out of the hyperscalers and data center operators,” Monday said, noting that projects pairing batteries with gas generation are part of the fastest-growing part of the company’s energy storage pipeline. Coupling batteries with natural gas also promises to extend the life and usefulness of fossil fuel plants.”

(Ai) “As of mid-2026, Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) BESS has become the dominant technology for stationary, behind-the-meter, and off-grid data center power, accounting for over 80%–90% of new grid-scale storage additions and heavily displacing nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) chemistries. While general lithium-ion (including NMC) holds the largest overall market share for data centers at roughly 55–60%, LFP’s superior safety, 6,000+ cycle life, and lower cost (20-30% cheaper) make it the primary choice for sustained off-grid applications.”

from avanza energy

“AI workloads present unique power characteristics that distinguish them from traditional data center operations: highly variable demand patterns with load swings of 40% or more, concentrated power densities exceeding 150kW per rack, and computational bursts that can stress both grid connections and backup power systems. These dynamics are driving unprecedented adoption of battery energy storage systems (BESS) across the data center industry”

Some explosion risk, but safer than Lithium – ion

from StacheD Training - hydrogen gas leaked from batteries and exploded

Below from Ai

“There are dozens of major LFP (Lithium Iron Phosphate) BESS (Battery Energy Storage System) manufacturers worldwide, with the market heavily dominated by a few Chinese firms, while others in the US and Europe are rapidly scaling up to meet demand. As of early 2026, the market is characterized by intense competition among top-tier suppliers.” As of early 2026, the main competitors to Tesla’s Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS)—specifically its Megapack—include established Chinese battery giants and emerging US-based manufacturers focused on domestic, IRA-compliant supply chains. The primary, most direct competitor is CATL, followed closely by BYD and LG Energy Solution (LGES), which is fast becoming a major rival in the U.S. for utility-scale LFP storage.

Tesla has partnered with LG Energy Solution/LGES to buy LFP batteries from them

Things are happening and changing so fast it’s hard to keep up! Hope this helps.

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