Jesus said “Beware of false prophets who come disguised as harmless sheep but are really vicious wolves. 16 You can identify them by their fruit, that is, by the way they act. Can you pick grapes from thornbushes, or figs from thistles? 17 A good tree produces good fruit, and a bad tree produces bad fruit.”[1]

Peter preached the first sermon after the resurrection of Jesus. He told the crowd that was gathered in Jerusalem for the Day of Pentecost that Jesus, whom they had crucified, was the Messiah (Hebrew for the anointed one. In Greek, the word is Christ.) Peter must have convinced them, because his words “pierced their hearts”, and they said “what shall we do?”

Peter answered “Each of you must repent of your sins and turn to God, and be baptized in the name of Jesus Christ for the forgiveness of your sins. Then you will receive the gift of the Holy Spirit.”[2]

Paul wrote a letter to the churches of Galatia “…the Holy Spirit produces this kind of fruit in our lives: love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, and self-control…”[3]

That was the kind of fruit we saw in Charlie Kirk’s life.

I’m not sure if Tucker Carlson is a false prophet, or a wolf in sheep’s clothing or not, or even what he really meant when he said

“all people I know personally who I’ve seen be seized by this brain virus, and they’re not Jewish. Most of them are self-described Christians. And then the Christian Zionists who are, well, Christian Zionists. Like, what is that? I can just say for myself, I dislike them more than anybody because what? Because it’s Christian heresy, and I’m offended by that as a Christian.”

Mr. Carlson said he’s offended “as a Christian”, so we should expect to see the fruit of the Spirit in his life. The very first fruit of the spirit is “love”. I’ll just say it doesn’t seem very loving to call other Christ followers as having a “brain virus”, and that he dislikes them “more than anybody”, (even more than terrorists? surely he didn’t mean that; he mis-spoke) just because he disagrees with their understanding of scripture. I might add that he only started reading the bible recently, and doesn’t know the bible as well as some of those he’s criticizing.

Calling Christian Zionism a “Christian heresy” is a very serious charge. It calls for a serious answer.

First, let’s try to define what he’s talking about. What is ‘Christian Zionism’? (Mt. Zion is in Jerusalem and symbolizes Israel and also the Christian church.)

As near as I can tell, Zionism can be summed up as the idea that God’s chosen people, starting with the promise to Abraham[4], and the changing the name of one of Abraham’s descendants, Jacob, to Israel, and then fulfilling the promise to make a great nation of them, and eventually for them to be a blessing to “all the families on earth” through Israel. Christian Zionists believe that God is not finished with Israel – that Israel, together with the church, is still very much a part of God’s end plans.

That said, the scriptures are very clear that there is only one way to be saved, and that’s through Jesus Christ - there are not two separate plans for salvation - it’s the same whether you are Jewish or Gentile. (using the term ‘Gentile’ to mean anyone who is not Jewish.)

There are many biblical reasons for believing Israel has not been, nor ever will be, abandoned by God, so the idea can hardly be called a heresy. Here are just a few.

More than 700 years before Jesus was born, Isaiah prophesied something far in the future:

“In that day the Lord will reach out his hand a second time

to bring back the remnant of his people—

those who remain in Assyria and northern Egypt;

in southern Egypt, Ethiopia, and Elam;

in Babylonia, Hamath, and all the distant coastlands.

12 He will raise a flag among the nations

and assemble the exiles of Israel.

He will gather the scattered people of Judah

from the ends of the earth.”[5]

Jewish people began returning to the holy land in the early 1900s, maybe sooner. It was mostly a wasteland, with some Arab settlers and some nomads. Today, it is a modern developed nation with beautiful, productive land as well as trade and commerce. This is a fulfillment of Ezekiel’s prophecy:

“The fields that used to lie empty and desolate in plain view of everyone will again be farmed. 35 And when I bring you back, people will say, ‘This former wasteland is now like the Garden of Eden! The abandoned and ruined cities now have strong walls and are filled with people!’ 36 Then the surrounding nations that survive will know that I, the Lord, have rebuilt the ruins and replanted the wasteland. For I, the Lord, have spoken, and I will do what I say.”[10]

Many bible scholars see the reestablishment of Israel as a nation in 1948 as a miraculous fulfillment of prophecy. It’s a very convincing evidence. I can’t think of any other ancient nation being destroyed thousands of years ago and then being restored in modern times.

Isaiah foretold this miracle:

“Who has ever seen anything as strange as this?

Who ever heard of such a thing?

Has a nation ever been born in a single day?

Has a country ever come forth in a mere moment?”[6]

That’s what happened when Israel was recognized as a nation in 1948.

Jeremiah prophesied “But the time is coming,” says the Lord, “when people who are taking an oath will no longer say, ‘As surely as the Lord lives, who rescued the people of Israel from the land of Egypt.’ Instead, they will say, ‘As surely as the Lord lives, who brought the people of Israel back to their own land from the land of the north and from all the countries to which he had exiled them.’ For I will bring them back to this land that I gave their ancestors.”[7]

Paul wrote to “all who are beloved of God in “Rome” “I want you to understand this mystery, dear brothers and sisters, so that you will not feel proud about yourselves. Some of the people of Israel have hard hearts, but this will last only until the full number of Gentiles comes to Christ. And so all Israel will be saved.”[8]

conclusion

Tucker Carlson is not a bible scholar. If he wants to argue against supporting Israel militarily because he’d like to stay out of foreign wars, that’s a reasonable debate topic. But when it comes to disagreements on theology or biblical interpretation, he’d be wise to be a lot kinder and more humble.

“May God, who gives this patience and encouragement, help you live in complete harmony with each other, as is fitting for followers of Christ Jesus. Then all of you can join together with one voice, giving praise and glory to God, the Father of our Lord Jesus Christ.”[9]

I pray for unity in the church.

