A collection of reasons to stop covering our beautiful spaces with these monstrosities.

from goodandbeautiful.com - lyrics to “Anmerica the Beautiful”, first stanza:

O beautiful for spacious skies,

For amber waves of grain,

For purple mountain majesties

Above the fruited plain!

America! America!

God shed his grace on thee

And crown thy good with brotherhood

From sea to shining sea!

Also see Wind Turbine Environmental Destruction Part II

Offshore wind is even worse, and deep water turbines are the worst of the worst:

Please stop!

What we need is clear. Dependable 24/7 highest efficiency electric power generation possible - not ‘all of the above; not land-gobbling, scenery destroying, eagle and bird killing, decimation of endangered species, landfills overflowing with turbine blades and pv solar panels and getting worse, 3rd country toxic mining increase, wrecking supply of critical minerals, fisheries destruction, more power grid vulnerability, toxic, fire hazard backup batteries, or - I could go on, but I’m getting out of breath…