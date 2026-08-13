The chart, created by chatGPT, which researched global data, is for the 20 year period from 2006 to 2026, showing the annual growth in wind farm growth capacity in gigawatts. I chose that the 20 year parameter because it’s the average lifetime of wind turbines before decommissioning them.

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So, this year, 2026, we are reaping what we sowed in 2006.

Next year, 2027, we’ll be adding to our landfills the worn out wind turbine blades that were installed in 2007, and in 2028, we’ll be adding the blades installed in 2008, and so on.

It will get worse every year for the next 20 years, until 2046. By then, hopefully, it will start to decrease, because subsidies and incentives are ending now and more will be ending by 2028, saturation points are being reached in the windiest areas, and new wind turbine locations are starting to hit some real resistance.

You don’t realize how massive some of these turbine blades are until you get up close. For scale, look closely at the bottom right. See the man?

Even if the waste all ended in 2046, our landfills just in the US will have accumulated an estimated 1.8 to 2 million tons of wind turbine blades.