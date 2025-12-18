♬ He owns the cattle on a thousand hills, The wealth in ev’ry mine ♬ - hymn from Psalm 50:10

0:00 -15:07

from Tom Shepstone’s Energy Security and Freedom, 12/5

“The U.S. Export-Import Bank approved $15.8 million for Empire State Mines to advance zinc and critical minerals production in New York, including developing the “first integrated natural flake graphite operations in the United States since 1956.”

from Epoch Times article

“The “beautiful thing” taking shape is Titan Mining Corporation’s $360 million Kilbourne Graphite Project within Empire State Mines’ century-old zinc mine and mill, a nationally vital venture in the United States’ drive to develop a domestic manufacturing supply chain free of China’s mineral market manipulation that could revitalize New York’s rural St. Lawrence County, where small towns with proud mining heritages have languished for decades.” … more to follow, after a little digression…

This story about revival of the Titan zinc mine in the little town of Fowler near Gouverneur NY hits close to home, literally, for me. My grandfather, David Charles Davies, minister and Adirondack guide, was brought up in Forestport NY, not that far from the Titan Mine. He died with a guide boat on his back while hiking the 5 miles from Brantingham Lake to the Clerical Anglers Camp on Independence River, to go deer hunting for a planned 10 days. He had hunted from that camp for 25 years. He and his minister and guide friends also used ADK guide boats for fishing. He was buried in Boonville, NY.

The circled area on lower left of the map below shows grandfather’s stamping grounds. The little circle at the upper left is the town of Fowler - too small to be named on the map - where the Titan Mine is - it will be the main subject of this post. The lower part of the largest area circled includes Inlet and Big Moose Lake, also too small to make the map.

In the early 1900s, grandfather preached at the “Church of the Lakes” in Inlet, and hiked the 5 miles to the chapel at Big Moose Lake to preach there after lunch. My mom was raised in Inlet. It’s on 4th Lake in the Fulton Chain of Lakes.

The larger area goes right through the very heart of the ADK, from our family camp on 7th Lake to 8th Lake, Marion River, Racquette Lake, Forked Lake, Long Lake, the Cold River, Tupper Lake, and Saranac Lake. A scout friend and I canoed that route when we were 16 - up and back in 3 weeks. The longest portage between all those rivers and lakes was less than 2 miles.

Here’s a picture of grandfather carrying an ADK guide boat:

The beauty and skilled craftsmanship in these traditional ADK guide boats is unsurpassed.

Here’s the beautiful chapel at Big Moose Lake where grandfather preached from about 1914 to 1924:

Both the exterior and interior were built with local stone and timber by local craftsmen.

Now, finally, on to today’s topic. Thanks for your patience while I was reminiscing.

I want to share much of the Epoch Times article by By John Haughey November 19, 2025.

“Graphite is among 54 commodities deemed “essential to economic or national security” by the Department of the Interior’s Geological Survey. In 2022, the United States was 100 percent import-reliant for graphite, along with 11 other critical minerals. China-based processors control at least 75 percent of the global market for at least 30 of these commodities.

“As a critical mineral, graphite has not been produced in the United States for more than 70 years,” Joel Rheault [vice president of operations for Titan Mining Corporation] told The Epoch Times. “We aim to be first in the market to do that.”

Graphite’s high temperature tolerance and electrical conductivity make it ideal for lithium-ion batteries, industrial lubricants, and fire-resistant, lightweight machines and parts across multiple industries.

As of 2024, no natural graphite was produced in the United States, according to the 2025 U.S. Geological Survey. Domestic manufacturers rely on foreign sources and imported more than 60,000 tons that year. Between 2020 and 2023, 43 percent of U.S. graphite imports came from China, which produced 78 percent of graphite consumed worldwide last year.

Increasing reliance on imported critical minerals largely caused by a lack of “mid-stream” capacity—mills, smelters, refineries—in markets dominated by China has been a concern for decades. Since President Donald Trump’s November 2024 reelection, securing domestic supply chains has garnered “a lot more attention,” Rheault said.

Titan’s planned 40,000-ton-a-year operation is one of at least five graphite projects being developed in the United States under Trump administration inducements, according to a report from the Colorado School of Mines.

But Empire State Mines’ Kilbourne Graphite Project has an advantage over the others.

The 800-acre open pit mine is within an existing zinc mine’s footprint and is less than a mile from a mill, meaning little additional infrastructure is needed, according to Titan.

“Existing advanced mining process—it’s all here already,” Rheault said. “We will be making graphite concentrate before the end of the year.”

Zinc is also among the survey’s 54 critical minerals. In 2024, U.S. manufacturers imported 73 percent of zinc they used, despite that domestic mines exported 580,000 tons of ore to be processed, according to a May analysis by the Center for Strategic and International Studies.”

Titan Mines’ stock ticker is TII if you’re interested. I bought a few shares and am rooting for them! It’s trading for $2.34/share

Related metals topic: Tomas Pueyo’s ‘Uncharted Territories’ substack ran a great piece on the history of metals

He asks

What was the first metal humans used? You probably won’t guess it. [spoiler - it was gold]

What did the first metals have in common? It will blow your mind.

What metal promoted the first intercontinental trade?

How did this lead to the first civilizations?

How did its replacement usher in a radically new world?

The stages of human civilization after the Stone Age are the Copper Age, Bronze Age, Iron Age… Why these materials? Why did the Copper Age come first? Why did the Iron Age come later? What came after that? Why did we discover some metals before others? What did each enable? How did the order of metals we discovered influence human history?

I highly recommend you go to Tomas Pueyo’s site (see link above) for the answers - he’s a wonderful writer who goes deep with his research

side note - metals mentioned in the bible

Gold is mentioned in the bible 361 times, silver 258 times, bronze 157 times, iron 92 times. Here are just 10 sample verses:

Gen 2:11-12 “…the entire land of Havilah, where gold is found. 12 The gold of that land is exceptionally pure”

Gen 4:22 “Lamech’s other wife, Zillah, gave birth to a son named Tubal-cain. He became an expert in forging tools of bronze and iron.”

Daniel 3:6,19 “Anyone who refuses to obey will immediately be thrown into a blazing furnace.” “He commanded that the furnace be heated seven times hotter than usual.”

Matthew 13:42 “And the angels will throw them into the fiery furnace, where there will be weeping and gnashing of teeth.”

Revelation 1:15 “His feet were like polished bronze refined in a furnace, and his voice thundered like mighty ocean waves.”

Psalms 12:6 “The Lord’s promises are pure,

like silver refined in a furnace,

purified seven times over.”

Job 28:1 “People know where to mine silver

and how to refine gold.”

1Kings 7:45-47 “Huram made all these things of burnished bronze for the Temple of the Lord, just as King Solomon had directed. The king had them cast in clay molds in the Jordan Valley... Solomon did not weigh all these things because there were so many; the weight of the bronze could not be measured.”

1Kings 7:48-49 “Solomon also made all the furnishings of the Temple of the Lord: the gold altar; the gold table for the Bread of the Presence;

the lampstands of solid gold…”

Ezekiel 22:20 “Just as silver, copper, iron, lead, and tin are melted down in a furnace, I will melt you down in the heat of my fury.”