I’ve been keeping an eye on the EV charging stations at our local largest and busiest retailer in Sandy, OR. I made a video of a little walk-through. There was only one charger in use. The day before, there were none.

My first video - it’s silent, so here’s a description. The first 4 chargers are Electrify America. The middle part is the power distribution complex needed to supply enough juice in case all the chargers are being used at once. The last 7 chargers are Teslas.

These chargers and power units take up a lot of valuable real estate.

Last year, I interviewed our local Ford dealership and asked them about their chargers. They have ‘Blink’ brand Level III, 120KW ‘fast chargers’ and they were very expensive.

From Blink’s website, I saw that the heavy duty models, ‘level 3’, 120 KW ‘fast chargers’, with charge time of 15-30 minutes, cost $75,000 each, plus installation.

If Fred Meyer’s chargers cost about the same, we’re looking at an investment of $825,00 plus installation, just at this one store. Probably about a million dollars all together.

It looks like they could have gotten along with a much smaller commitment and only need a couple chargers.

It’s too bad, because Fred Meyer is a good company, and Bev and I do most of our shopping there.