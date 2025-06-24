My Two Cents

My Two Cents

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Larry E Whittington's avatar
Larry E Whittington
2d

The heart says I read it, but it does not mean I understand it. But that is OK.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Al Christie
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture