My Two Cents

My Two Cents

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Todd Lindgren's avatar
Todd Lindgren
2d

I’m trying to cut back…quitting ice cream will by far be the hardest

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Al Christie and others
Karen's avatar
Karen
2d

Very motivational!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Al Christie
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture