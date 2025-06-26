My Two Cents

My Two Cents

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
dave walker's avatar
dave walker
2h

Some great points.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Brettbaker's avatar
Brettbaker
3h

Part of the problem is that with a flat/gross receipts tax is it would reduce the amount of people employed in tax preparation/accounting. Also tax law.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Al Christie
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Al Christie
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture