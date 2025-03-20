My Two Cents

My Two Cents

February 2025

EV Charging Stations
How much have retailers misjudged this investment?
  
Al Christie
5
To The Church
Stay salty! And don't be afraid of politics
  
Al Christie
8
The Correct View of the Bible
It's not just another book...it's foundational - read it!
  
Al Christie
3
The Present State of the EV Market
It’s not good
  
Al Christie
1
Crypto
BTC, ETH, and SOL
  
Al Christie
4
The Pope and Immigration
The tension between biblical hospitality and obedience to laws
  
Al Christie
7
Growing Wary of Doctors and Pharma
Especially now that previously censored info is being exposed
  
Al Christie
10
