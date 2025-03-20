Subscribe
King Coal Will Ride Again
What a difference a year makes!
12 hrs ago
•
Al Christie
11
11
Tribute to Tom Burgess
God’s servant; everyone’s friend
24 hrs ago
•
Al Christie
6
5
Golden Insurance
A coming monetary reset?
Mar 6
•
Al Christie
6
3
Either Way
Prayer for Either Outcome
Mar 4
•
Al Christie
5
1
Federal employees at NIH making $100k to do absolutely nothing
Jaw-dropping accounts from the workers themselves
Published on Sharyl’s Substack
•
Mar 4
February 2025
EV Charging Stations
How much have retailers misjudged this investment?
Feb 27
•
Al Christie
8
5
To The Church
Stay salty! And don't be afraid of politics
Feb 25
•
Al Christie
12
8
The Correct View of the Bible
It's not just another book...it's foundational - read it!
Feb 22
•
Al Christie
6
3
The Present State of the EV Market
It’s not good
Feb 20
•
Al Christie
6
1
Crypto
BTC, ETH, and SOL
Feb 19
•
Al Christie
4
4
The Pope and Immigration
The tension between biblical hospitality and obedience to laws
Feb 17
•
Al Christie
7
7
Growing Wary of Doctors and Pharma
Especially now that previously censored info is being exposed
Feb 13
•
Al Christie
8
10
